Learn Japanese With Waffles + Mochi l Netflix Jr
Netflix Jr. -- Apr 12
Travel to Japan with Waffles + Mochi! Join in as they learn to speak Japanese with words like, Konnichiwa! They also meet a vegetable called, the mushroom, and discover just how fun and delicious it is to cook AND eat!
Life of Naughty Male Adult Entertainers in Edo Japan (Teahouse Boys)
Linfamy - Apr 11
Life of male adult entertainers in Edo Japan who worked in "teahouses."
Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
HOW TO STAY IN JAPAN (legally) with your Japanese wife
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
Japanese police investigated 2,889 foreign trainees in 2020
Japan Times - Apr 09
Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
Spring in Japan | Cherry blossom blooming | Sakura
Kimono Mom - Apr 04
SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.
What it’s like house hunting In Japan | Kyoto Apartment Tours | Do they REALLY live in small houses?
- Apr 04
Love it or hate it, house hunting is a serious undertaking no matter what country you are in, and Japan is no exception. Planning a move to Kyoto meant it was the perfect opportunity to share with all of you just exactly what that experience is like.
Introduction to Firearms in Medieval Japan (ft. Gun Samurai)
The Shogunate - Apr 04
In this video we dive into the history of samurai wielding firearms in feudal Japan with the help of Matt from the YouTube channel Gun Samurai!
Princess Aiko attends college entrance ceremony one year late
Japan Times - Apr 04
Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese students start weekly strike for climate
NHK - Apr 03
High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.
Suga makes '3 Cs' appeal to youth on Twitter
NHK - Apr 02
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has used his official Twitter account to call on the country's young people to observe anti-coronavirus measures.
Japan school textbooks amended to reflect new guidelines on territories
Japan Times - Apr 01
New teaching guidelines for the subjects of kōkyō (public affairs) and chiri sōgō (comprehensive geography) stipulate that four Russian-held northeastern Pacific islands, the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea should be described as Japan's inherent territories.
