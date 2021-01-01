Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.

Before becoming the maze of thrift stores that the neighbourhood has become today, Shimokitazawa was once a simple agricultural community at the start of the last century. The Great Kanto Earthquake of 1921 caused a great deal of damage in the area and forced many residents to pack their bags and move somewhere safer. Residents from this agricultural area also endured the bombing of the Second World War some years later. It was around this time that, under American occupation, Shimokitazawa began a secondhand clothing market for American soldiers. We can still see remnants of this history today. This, combined with the hippie movement of the 1970s, resulted in Shimokitazawa’s unique atmosphere that we see today. - Virtual Explore

Most Trendy Hipsters Town in Tokyo | Shimokitazawa Afternoon Walk

Virtual Explore - Apr 12

Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things. Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.

Most Popular Cherry Blossom Instagram Spot in Kyoto, Japan 2021

VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10

A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees. A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.

Riding the Sleeper Train in Japan on a Heavy Snow Day (Tokyo→Izumo-shi)

Kuga's Travel - Apr 10

The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day. The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.

Japanese Decorative Sushi Story | Saiku Style

ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10

This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared. This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.

3 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary in Japan

newsonjapan.com - Apr 10

Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences. Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.

These Rock Formations Are Only Found In Japan | Japanese Climbing Stories Ep.1

EpicTV - Apr 08

In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other. In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.

Samurai dance classes hit by Tokyo Olympics' ban on foreign spectators

South China Morning Post - Apr 08

Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread. Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Toy Story Hotel opening at Tokyo Disneyland resort this year

soranews24.com - Apr 08

Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations. Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations.

The Best National Parks in Visit in Japan

newsonjapan.com - Apr 06

One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do. One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do.

Sakura selfies: Japan enjoys cherry blossoms despite virus warning

INQUIRER.net - Apr 04

Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions. Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.

Cherry blossoms on Mt. Yoshino reach peak bloom, 30,000 sakura trees

Kyodo - Apr 03

Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual. Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.