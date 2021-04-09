Fukushima treated water to be released into sea

NHK has learned that the Japanese government is ready to announce, as early as Tuesday, that it plans to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Wastewater produced by the crippled nuclear plant is stored in tanks in the compound that are set to fill up next year.

It's treated by the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS, to remove most of the radioactive materials, but still contains radioactive tritium.

Sources say the government wants to dilute the element to acceptable levels far below national regulations. Then, in about two years, it would begin releasing that water into the ocean.

The country's fishery industry has been strongly against the idea.

The industry minister says the government will work to address their concerns and bring in the International Atomic Energy Agency and other partners.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Kajiyama Hiroshi said on Friday, "We will seek the cooperation of global organizations such as the IAEA and local governments, to thoroughly check the plan's safety and maintain transparency."

China and South Korea have also voiced concerns about releasing the water into the sea.