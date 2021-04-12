Wealthy Japanese flying private in greater numbers, ANA says
The push means that ANA Holdings Inc.’s private jet charter business is expecting sales of 1 billion yen ($9 million) in the 2022 fiscal year, Jun Katagiri, the chief executive officer of ANA Business Jet Inc., said last week. ANA Business Jet is owned jointly by ANA and trading company Sojitz Corp.
Inquiries for private charters are running at about 20 a month, up 30% on pre-pandemic levels, according to Katagiri. “This will be a new option for transportation,” he said, declining to disclose past years’ sales.
Compared to Europe or the U.S., Japan is a small market for private jet operators, in part because domestic transport is so quick and efficient, and the nation is relatively small in size. But there has been a rise in business people wishing to come to Japan from other countries who are flying private, as well as Japanese stuck overseas wanting to come home and who haven’t been able to secure regular flights due to Covid.
In 2019, the number of wealthy households in Japan reached 1.3 million, the highest since 2005, with net financial assets hitting 333 trillion yen, according to the Nomura Research Institute. Their ranks are increasing due to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe‘s ultra-easy monetary policy.
It costs about 39 million yen for a round trip from Tokyo to New York on a jet with 13 seats, and 30 million yen to fly to Los Angeles and back. Hiring a private plane for a round trip to Beijing from Japan’s capital will set you back 15 milllion yen.- Bloomberg
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10
This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 10
Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.
EpicTV - Apr 08
In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.
soranews24.com - Apr 08
Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do.
INQUIRER.net - Apr 04
Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.
Kyodo - Apr 03
Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.
NHK - Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
Nikkei - Apr 01
All Nippon Airways looks to sate the curiosity of those who wish to dine in the first-class cabin, debuting a service that raises revenue even while the planes remain grounded during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyodo - Apr 01
Foreign tourists in Japan spent 744.6 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the lowest since the survey began in 2010, as the coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions on entry into the country, a government estimate showed Wednesday.
Kyodo - Mar 31
Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka marked its 20th anniversary Wednesday, but without any large-scale events to celebrate the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic.