Hundreds of earthquakes shake Tokara Islands
NHK -- Apr 13
Japan's Meteorological Agency says hundreds of earthquakes have been occurring in waters near the Tokara Islands in the country's southwest since Friday.
Some of the jolts registered 3 or 4 on the Japanese intensity scale of zero to 7 on Akuseki-jima island and elsewhere. The island chain is located in Toshima Village, Kagoshima Prefecture.
Agency officials say 199 earthquakes with an intensity of one or higher occurred between late Friday night and 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Swarms of earthquakes have occurred in the waters adjacent to the island chain in the past. Those groups of jolts continued for several days.
Agency officials are calling on islanders to exercise caution, as the current series of quakes may continue for some time. - NHK
午後11時01分ごろに鹿児島県十島村で震度4の地震がありました。 震源地はトカラ列島近海で、地震の規模（マグニチュード）は5.2と推定されます。 この地震による津波の心配はありません。 - ANNnewsCH
JAXA to nix "science only" requirement in 1st recruitment in over decade
Eyeing a future in which it may send poets into space to extol the beauty of the stars, Japan's national space agency is looking to expand its horizons by dropping the science major requirement for potential astronauts as it launches its first recruitment drive in 13 years.
Fukushima treated water to be released into sea
NHK has learned that the Japanese government is ready to announce, as early as Tuesday, that it plans to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Japanese university presents robotic COVID PCR testing
Japan’s Fujita Medical University has presented an automated robotic system for COVID PCR testing that is expected to reduce exposure to the virus among health workers.
COVID-19 patient in Japan receives world's first living donor lung transplant
Doctors in Japan have performed the world's first lung transplant from living donors.
Japan rejects NZ honey with traces of weedkiller glyphosate
Japanese authorities have rejected four shipments of New Zealand honey since more stringent testing was introduced for the weed killer glyphosate in January.
Japanese space start-up hopes to create man-made meteor shower by 2023
A Japanese start-up is working to create man-made meteor showers for use in mass entertainment.
Cosmic rays causing 30,000 network malfunctions in Japan each year
Cosmic rays are causing an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 malfunctions in domestic network communication devices in Japan every year, a Japanese telecom giant found recently.
Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu dies at 92
Japanese Nobel laureate Akasaki Isamu died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was awarded the 2014 physics prize with two other Japanese scientists for inventing blue-light-emitting diodes.
Japan ends use of term 'aftershock' 10 years after Great East Japan Earthquake
The Meteorological Agency has stopped using the term “aftershocks” for strong earthquakes occurring in areas around the focus of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, which devastated Japan’s northeast.
Panel chief: Infections must be curbed until June
The head of the Japanese government's advisory panel on the coronavirus response has said its top priority is preventing a rebound in new infections until around June, when local governments will likely have received enough vaccine doses for their elderly citizens.
How Streptococcus pyogenes can survive on skin and cause skin infections
Osaka, Japan - Streptococcus pyogenes is one of the most important bacterial causes of human skin infections. If S. pyogenes invades deep into the tissue, it can cause life-threatening illnesses, such as sepsis and toxic shock. With its limited supply of carbohydrates, the skin is generally an effective barrier against infection and not a good surface for the survival of S. pyogenes. To survive successfully and invade deep into the tissue, bacteria must be able to find a source of nutrients and also evade the skin's immune defenses.
Cherry blossoms' early bloom due to climate change, say experts
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause.
Computoolsは日本のデジタル化に携わる：エンタープライズ・ソフトウェアの最新動向
デジタル化の進展に伴い、より多くの企業がカスタム・ソフトウェアという選択肢に頼ることにします。カスタム設計されたソフトウェアに投資する価値がある理由を、この記事で概説いたします。
Volcanic hazard map revised for Mt. Fuji
A volcanic hazard map for Mount Fuji in central Japan has been revised for the first time in 17 years, doubling the estimated volume of lava flows in the event of a major eruption.
Japan reports 47 anaphylaxis cases after 580,000 Pfizer vaccine shots
A total of 47 cases of anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction, have been reported after some 580,000 shots of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health workers in Japan, the health ministry said Friday.
