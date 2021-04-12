Suga praises Matsuyama's historic win
NHK -- Apr 13
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has praised golfer Matsuyama Hideki for becoming the first Japanese man to have won one of the world's four major tournaments.
Suga told reporters on Monday that the historic Masters win by Matsuyama must have given courage and moved people of Japan amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
Mentioning that Matsuyama studied at a university in Tohoku region, northeastern Japan, Suga said the victory gives a morale boost to the region's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The prime minister said Matsuyama is not only the first Japanese but the first Asian to have won the Masters. He added that he expects that the 29-year-old will achieve much more, as he is still young.- NHK
Japan’s slow vaccine rollout pushes back recovery time frame
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
Panel: Crowds after 9 affected spread of infection
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa set for stricter measures
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
China calls for Japan on wastewater of Fukushima cautiously
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
Osaka declares medical 'red alert'
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.
Japan PM Suga to visit India to bolster Indo-Pacific cooperation
WION - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
Health ministry staff test positive after party
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.
Japan sends destroyer to track China's Liaoning aircraft | Okinawa islands
WION - Apr 07
Japan deploys destroyer to gather information after Chinese carrier group spotted in Okinawa and Miyako islands towards the Pacific, Japan has sent its destroyer in retaliation.
3 prefs. take stricter anti-coronavirus measures
NHK - Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.
Government revises policy on aid for restaurants asked to cut hours
Japan Times - Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations.
Strategic Japan: The Future of Japan-China Relations
Center for Strategic & International Studies - Apr 02
Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.
Shamed by 147th ranking, Japan pushes for more women in politics
Nikkei - Apr 01
One hundred and forty-seven out of 156 countries. That's where Japan stands in terms of women's political empowerment. The dismal ranking immediately prompted lawmakers across party lines to call for numerical targets to boost female representation in politics.
Osaka governor sounds alarm as COVID-19 infections exceed Tokyo's
Japan Today - Mar 31
A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday.
Japan suspends new aid to Myanmar over coup
Japan Times - Mar 31
The government has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup there, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders.
Tokyo, Osaka braces for another wave of cases
NHK - Mar 31
Officials are considering tougher measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, which reported the most daily cases anywhere in the country on Tuesday.
