Suga praises Matsuyama's historic win

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has praised golfer Matsuyama Hideki for becoming the first Japanese man to have won one of the world's four major tournaments.

Suga told reporters on Monday that the historic Masters win by Matsuyama must have given courage and moved people of Japan amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Mentioning that Matsuyama studied at a university in Tohoku region, northeastern Japan, Suga said the victory gives a morale boost to the region's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The prime minister said Matsuyama is not only the first Japanese but the first Asian to have won the Masters. He added that he expects that the 29-year-old will achieve much more, as he is still young.