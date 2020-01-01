Low-cost coronavirus tests spreading in Japan in bid to boost travel
On Saturday, Kinoshita Group Co., a housing business operator, opened PCR testing centers at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, one each at its Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 buildings for domestic passengers.
Visitors can take a PCR test there for Y1,900. The centers also provide antigen tests, which produce results in 15 minutes.
Japan Airlines allows members of its frequent flyer program to get a PCR test for Y2,000.
Customers of rival All Nippon Airways, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc., can undergo a PCR test for Y2,500 if they make a reservation for a flight ticket and accommodation in a set.
Budget airline Peach Aviation is offering free PCR tests through May 9 to domestic passengers departing from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture or Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.
Nippon Travel Agency Co. has launched a service in which customers can get tested for Y2,300. Those who test positive do not have to pay cancellation fees for travel products from the company.- Japan Times
