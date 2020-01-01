Low-cost coronavirus tests spreading in Japan in bid to boost travel

An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.

On Saturday, Kinoshita Group Co., a housing business operator, opened PCR testing centers at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, one each at its Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 buildings for domestic passengers.

Visitors can take a PCR test there for Y1,900. The centers also provide antigen tests, which produce results in 15 minutes.

Japan Airlines allows members of its frequent flyer program to get a PCR test for Y2,000.

Customers of rival All Nippon Airways, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc., can undergo a PCR test for Y2,500 if they make a reservation for a flight ticket and accommodation in a set.

Budget airline Peach Aviation is offering free PCR tests through May 9 to domestic passengers departing from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture or Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.

Nippon Travel Agency Co. has launched a service in which customers can get tested for Y2,300. Those who test positive do not have to pay cancellation fees for travel products from the company.