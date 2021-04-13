Over 1,100 seniors vaccinated in Japan on day one

Japan's health ministry says at least 1,100 seniors were given a coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the country's inoculation program for the elderly.

The effort to vaccinate about 36 million people aged 65 or over in the country got underway on Monday.

It came after about 1.12 million medical workers received at least one dose since February. Roughly 560,000 of them have already received their second shots.

The number of doses available for the elderly is initially limited. About 50,000 doses had delivered to municipalities across the country by Sunday.

The ministry said the number of seniors who received their first shots totaled 1,139 as of 7 p.m. on Monday.

The ministry plans to step up deliveries. It expects that municipalities will have enough doses by the end of June to give all seniors their second shots. - NHK