Over 1,100 seniors vaccinated in Japan on day one
The effort to vaccinate about 36 million people aged 65 or over in the country got underway on Monday.
It came after about 1.12 million medical workers received at least one dose since February. Roughly 560,000 of them have already received their second shots.
The number of doses available for the elderly is initially limited. About 50,000 doses had delivered to municipalities across the country by Sunday.
The ministry said the number of seniors who received their first shots totaled 1,139 as of 7 p.m. on Monday.
The ministry plans to step up deliveries. It expects that municipalities will have enough doses by the end of June to give all seniors their second shots. - NHK
高齢者への新型コロナウイルスのワクチン接種が始まりました。
東京都では、まずは高齢者の多い地域へ優先的に配っていて、12日には世田谷区と八王子市で接種が始まり、練馬区など13の区と市では来週から、リスクの高い高齢者施設などで優先的な接種が始まる予定ということです。ただ、初回に届くワクチンはそれぞれ1950回分にとどまります。
八王子市は予約を受け付けた一般高齢者の接種を始めました。八王子市の対象者は16万人ですが、今回、予約できたのは1900人。ネットと電話での予約受け付けは、90分で終了しました。
一方で、医療従事者への接種は、始まってからまもなく2カ月が経ちますが、まだほとんど進んでおらず、医療現場からは不安の声が漏れています。
東京都内だけでも60万人の医療従事者がいますが、2回の接種が終わったのは4万人ほど、全体の7％にとどまっています。
八王子市医師会長・石塚太一会長：「私自身も、まだ接種を受けていない状態。私自身が感染する可能性と、もし感染している場合、接種を受けに来た方に広げてしまう。“接種をしてから”が本来の筋」
大阪・堺市の『西川クリニック』では、来月半ばから高齢者へのワクチン接種を始める予定ですが、スタッフ全員が、まだ1回目の接種も終わっていません。
堺市医師会・西川正治会長：「ワクチンの接種が終わっていないと、接種をする人間が感染源になる可能性がある。症状が出る前の日で、たまたま高齢者と接するのが一番怖い」
菅総理は12日、「6月末までには1億回分を確保できる」との見通しを示しました。これは5000万人分なので、順調に進めば、高齢者や基礎疾患のある人、高齢者施設の従事者などの一部まで行きわたっていく可能性があります。 - ANNnewsCH
