Osaka reports over 1,000 new COVID cases
NHK -- Apr 13
NHK has learned that in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the daily tally of new coronavirus infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
大阪府の関係者によりますと、大阪で初めて1000人を超える新型コロナウイルスの感染者が確認されたということです。 - ANNnewsCH
Osaka reports over 1,000 new COVID cases
NHK - Apr 13
NHK has learned that in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the daily tally of new coronavirus infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
NHK - Apr 13
NHK has learned that in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, the daily tally of new coronavirus infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
Govt. approves release of treated water into sea
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Osaka moves torch relay off public roads
NHK - Apr 13
The Olympic torch relay leg in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, started on Tuesday away from public roads in a closed park course to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.
NHK - Apr 13
The Olympic torch relay leg in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, started on Tuesday away from public roads in a closed park course to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.
Over 1,100 seniors vaccinated in Japan on day one
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's health ministry says at least 1,100 seniors were given a coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the country's inoculation program for the elderly.
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's health ministry says at least 1,100 seniors were given a coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the country's inoculation program for the elderly.
Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance
Kyodo - Apr 13
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
Kyodo - Apr 13
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
6% of Japan's second-year junior high students are 'young carers'
Japan Times - Apr 13
A government survey showed Monday that 5.7% of children in the second year of junior high school provide care to family members who have a chronic illness or other problems.
Japan Times - Apr 13
A government survey showed Monday that 5.7% of children in the second year of junior high school provide care to family members who have a chronic illness or other problems.
Hundreds of earthquakes shake Tokara Islands
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's Meteorological Agency says hundreds of earthquakes have been occurring in waters near the Tokara Islands in the country's southwest since Friday.
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's Meteorological Agency says hundreds of earthquakes have been occurring in waters near the Tokara Islands in the country's southwest since Friday.
Scientists in Japan turn plastic waste into liquid fuel using catalyst
South China Morning Post - Apr 13
A team of Japanese researchers say they have found a way to convert plastic waste into liquid fuel.
South China Morning Post - Apr 13
A team of Japanese researchers say they have found a way to convert plastic waste into liquid fuel.
A 4-day workweek? Japan gives the idea serious consideration
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Low-cost coronavirus tests spreading in Japan in bid to boost travel
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Foreign media praise Matsuyama's caddie
NHK - Apr 13
Foreign media have praised Matsuyama Hideki's caddie as they report on the Japanese golfer's triumph at the Masters on Sunday.
NHK - Apr 13
Foreign media have praised Matsuyama Hideki's caddie as they report on the Japanese golfer's triumph at the Masters on Sunday.
CVC Capital's bid for Toshiba exposes pervasive conflicts of interest
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
After sleepless night, golf-mad Japan celebrates Matsuyama’s Masters triumph
washingtonpost.com - Apr 12
TOKYO — There will be a few bleary eyes in corporate Japan on Monday morning. In this golf-crazy nation, it's hard to underestimate the impact of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph and impossible to count the hours of lost sleep it entailed.
washingtonpost.com - Apr 12
TOKYO — There will be a few bleary eyes in corporate Japan on Monday morning. In this golf-crazy nation, it's hard to underestimate the impact of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph and impossible to count the hours of lost sleep it entailed.
Matsuyama Wins The Masters
Golf Digest - Apr 12
AUGUSTA, Ga - Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters by one shot at Augusta National on Sunday, clinching the first green jacket for Japan.
Golf Digest - Apr 12
AUGUSTA, Ga - Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters by one shot at Augusta National on Sunday, clinching the first green jacket for Japan.
JAXA to nix "science only" requirement in 1st recruitment in over decade
Kyodo - Apr 12
Eyeing a future in which it may send poets into space to extol the beauty of the stars, Japan's national space agency is looking to expand its horizons by dropping the science major requirement for potential astronauts as it launches its first recruitment drive in 13 years.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Eyeing a future in which it may send poets into space to extol the beauty of the stars, Japan's national space agency is looking to expand its horizons by dropping the science major requirement for potential astronauts as it launches its first recruitment drive in 13 years.
NPA: Yakuza membership down for 16th straight year
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 12
TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 12
TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.