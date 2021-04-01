Toshiba CEO to resign over management rift: sources
Toshiba's board of directors will meet on Wednesday, and Kurumatani is expected to offer his resignation. Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa will succeed him, according to the sources.
The meeting will be held a week after CVC Capital Partners' envisaged plan emerged to take Toshiba private and help protect it from foreign activist shareholders, who are disgruntled with Kurumatani.
The potential buyout of Toshiba would be worth over 2 trillion yen ($18 billion), as CVC is seen offering 5,000 yen per share. But the British firm may face hurdles before it can complete the purchase that would require screening by the Japanese government for national security reasons and support from existing shareholders. Toshiba's operations include nuclear power and defense businesses.- Kyodo
Kyodo - Apr 14
Toshiba Corp. President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani will resign, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday amid a perceived management rift over a potential buyout by British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.
Japan Times - Apr 04
A factory-sealed copy of Nintendo Co.’s Super Mario Bros. originally bought in 1986 has sold for $660,000 (about Y73.05 million) at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 03
The price of cooking oil in Japan, which is indispensable for tempura, has risen sharply due to an increase in demand for soybeans and rapeseed.
NHK - Apr 03
Japan's financial services minister says regulators will look into the situation following warnings of massive losses by global banks.
NHK - Apr 01
A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.
NHK - Apr 01
Japanese firm Hitachi has made a major acquisition to boost its information technology business overseas. The company will buy US software developer GlobalLogic for 9.6 billion dollars.