Toshiba CEO to resign over management rift: sources

Toshiba Corp. President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani will resign, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday amid a perceived management rift over a potential buyout by British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Toshiba's board of directors will meet on Wednesday, and Kurumatani is expected to offer his resignation. Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa will succeed him, according to the sources.

The meeting will be held a week after CVC Capital Partners' envisaged plan emerged to take Toshiba private and help protect it from foreign activist shareholders, who are disgruntled with Kurumatani.

The potential buyout of Toshiba would be worth over 2 trillion yen ($18 billion), as CVC is seen offering 5,000 yen per share. But the British firm may face hurdles before it can complete the purchase that would require screening by the Japanese government for national security reasons and support from existing shareholders. Toshiba's operations include nuclear power and defense businesses.