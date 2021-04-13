Fewer people out at night in Tokyo, Kyoto

Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Measures such as restrictions on business hours took effect on Monday in the capital Tokyo, the western prefecture of Kyoto and the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

NHK analyzed data collected by mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo on movement of people between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In Tokyo, the number of people in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district was down 8 percent from a week before, and near Shibuya Station down 9 percent.

Compared to the average for Mondays in March, the figure for Kabukicho was almost the same, while that for near Shibuya Station was up 2 percent.

The number of people near Shijo Kawaramachi in Kyoto City was down 20 percent from a week before and 24 percent from the average for Mondays last month.

In Okinawa, the number of people out near Kokusaidori in Naha City was about the same as a week before, but down 8 percent from the average of last month.