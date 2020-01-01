Pair suspected in robberies of Tokyo realtors

TOKYO (TR) – A man and his foster mother are suspected in a pair of robberies targeting realtors in the capitol last month, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun

According to the Fukagawa Police Station, the suspects are Wakana Hachinohe, 48, and his foster mother, 56-year-old Kazuko.

At around 3:30 p.m. on March 19, Hachinohe allegedly thrust a knife in front of a female real estate agent while she showed them an apartment in Koto Ward.

“Hand over your valuables,” he said before slashing the agent in the right hand. He then grabbed her bag containing 200 yen and her bank card. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Kazuko, obtained the agent’s personal identification number.

Upon his arrest, Hachinohe admitted to the allegations. “We did this two or three times, always targeting female realtors,” he said.

Police suspect that the pair was also behind the robbery of another agent in Edogawa Ward on March 30. - tokyoreporter.com