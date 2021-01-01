Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; Osaka records record-high 1,130
Japan Today -- Apr 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
In Tokyo, the number (369 men and 222 women) is the result of 1,829 tests conducted on April 11. By age group, people in their 20s (183 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.
Hyogo Prefecture reported a record high 507 cases. - Japan Today
Challenges remain with 100 days toTokyo Games
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo reports 591 coronavirus cases; Osaka records record-high 1,130
Japan Today - Apr 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
Japan Today - Apr 14
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 591 new cases of the coronavirus, up 81 from Tuesday. Osaka reported the most cases in the nation, recording a record-high 1,130.
Olympic monument unveiled atop Tokyo's Mt.Takao
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
UK coronavirus variant surging in Japan
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.
Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition
BBC News - Apr 14
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
BBC News - Apr 14
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
Japan’s paralympic ping-pong legend still smashing winners at 73-year-old
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
Fewer people out at night in Tokyo, Kyoto
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Toshiba head quits after buyout offer
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
IAEA says will remain impartial in Japan nuclear wastewater case
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl
ALBO - Apr 14
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
ALBO - Apr 14
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
Beautiful Cherry Blossom Sayings in Japanese
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Apr 14
Japanese Proverbs/Sayings about Cherry Blossoms (SAKURA).
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Apr 14
Japanese Proverbs/Sayings about Cherry Blossoms (SAKURA).
Japan's ketchup king joins Xinjiang boycott with tomato ban
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Japan retailer Muji downplays concerns over Xinjiang cotton
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Amount of tritium released in Japan and abroad
NHK - Apr 14
Tritium is generated in the process of ordinary operations at nuclear power facilities. The radioactive substance is diluted before being released into the sea or the air based on the criteria of a given government.
NHK - Apr 14
Tritium is generated in the process of ordinary operations at nuclear power facilities. The radioactive substance is diluted before being released into the sea or the air based on the criteria of a given government.
Pair suspected in robberies of Tokyo realtors
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 14
TOKYO (TR) – A man and his foster mother are suspected in a pair of robberies targeting realtors in the capitol last month, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 14
TOKYO (TR) – A man and his foster mother are suspected in a pair of robberies targeting realtors in the capitol last month, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun
Japan wholesale prices rise for first time in more than a year, stoked by commodities surge
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.