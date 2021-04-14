Olympic monument unveiled atop Tokyo's Mt.Takao

A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.

The purpose of the monument is to boost momentum for the Games from Mount Takao, a popular tourist spot in Tokyo.

The five-ring monument is 3 meters wide and 1.8 meters high. The rings and foundation were fashioned from local cedar.

It was made in neighboring Saitama Prefecture and was to be installed in April last year. But the unveiling was delayed due to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The weather was poor on Wednesday, but on clear days Mount Fuji is visible from the monument.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials are urging people to maintain social distancing while visiting the summit.

The monument will be on display through August 8.