Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network

In January 2020, Kazuya Hatayama, 23, and Keiji Onishi, 21, brought the woman, aged in her 20s, to Hatayama’s residence.

“Don’t make a sound, or we’ll kill you,” one of them threatened while grabbing her by the head. They then sexually assaulted her. They also robbed her of 200,000 yen.

Kazuya Hatayama, left, and Keiji Onishi (Twitter)

Upon their arrests on suspicion of coerced intercourse and robbery, they both said that sex acts were consensual and the money was provided as loans, the Higashimurayama Police Station said.

Hatayama said that he needed the money to cover debt and costs to go to clubs.

After the alleged sexual assault, the suspects demanded that she pay them 100,000 yen each. They then escorted her to a convenience store ATM machine.

While the woman was a captive of the suspects she managed to send a message to her mother via Line. “I’m being asked for money, and I might be killed,” she wrote.