'Please drink' treated Fukushima water: China asks Japan's minister
"A Japanese official said it is okay if we drink this water, so then please drink it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding Japan's ignorance of the ecological environment is "totally unjustifiable."
On Tuesday, the Japanese government decided to release the treated water into the sea from the plant in two years, a major development following more than seven years of discussions on how to discharge the water used to cool down melted fuel there.
Aso, a former prime minister who has often made controversial remarks since he became deputy prime minister and finance minister in 2012, said at a press conference on Tuesday, "I have heard that we will have no harm if we drink" the treated water.
Zhao said, "Japan's Minamata disease happened not far away and the pain of the local victims has yet to be healed," referring to one of the four big pollution diseases in the country. - Kyodo
「飲んでから言って頂きたい」と麻生財務大臣を批判です。
中国外務省・趙立堅副報道局長：「日本政府の高官がこの水を飲んでも大丈夫だと言うのなら、先に飲んでから言って頂きたい」
中国外務省の報道官は14日午後の会見で「海洋は日本のごみ箱ではないし、太平洋は日本の下水道でもない」と強い言葉で非難しました。
さらに「世界が日本の処理水の影響を受けてはならない」とも述べました。
麻生財務大臣は13日、「飲んでもなんということないそうですから」と海洋放出の方針が決まった処理水について理解を求めていました。 - ANNnewsCH
