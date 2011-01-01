Japanese firm develops world’s first foldable disposable paper razor

Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.

Recently, Kaijurishi has started an initiative to eliminate unnecessary plastic use in manufacturing with a more eco-friendly and SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) based approach, particularly in the form of single use plastics seen in disposable shaving razors.

As part of that initiative, Kaijurishi has developed what they are calling the world's first disposable paper razor. The Paper Razor features a paper handle that can be folded into place like origami and held with protective tape, and a metal razor blade, resulting in a paper razor that is 98% plastic free.

Because the paper razor is foldable, it comes completely flat in its packaging, making it very convenient for travel. - Japan Today