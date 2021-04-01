4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage
Kyodo -- Apr 16
Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.
A total of six men were replacing ceiling linings in the parking garage of a condominium building in Shinjuku Ward when the fire suppression system caused shutters to close and began discharging CO2 as a fire extinguishing agent, the police said.
The four men ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s, the authorities said, adding that one worker in his 20s is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.
Rescue workers measured the CO2 density in the parking garage as about 20 percent, several hundred times higher than the normal level, the Tokyo Fire Department said.- Kyodo
東京・新宿区のマンションの地下駐車場で4人が死亡した事故で、駐車場内の二酸化炭素の濃度が通常の数百倍だったとみられています。 - ANNnewsCH
Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
Pair suspected in robberies of Tokyo realtors
TOKYO (TR) – A man and his foster mother are suspected in a pair of robberies targeting realtors in the capitol last month, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun
Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
NPA: Yakuza membership down for 16th straight year
TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.
Inside an Abandoned Japanese Village [8K]
Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely.
Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant
A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.
Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones
Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.
Princess Mako's boyfriend expresses resolve to get married
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother.
Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8).
Japan sees record cannabis offenders above 5,000 in 2020
A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of the offenders, police data showed Thursday.
Japan steps up marijuana warnings following legalization in New York
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug.
Emperor sows rice seeds at palace
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seeds at the Imperial Palace.
Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car
Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood.
