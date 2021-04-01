JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040
Kyodo -- Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
The major Japanese airline, which is drawing up a concrete road map to that end, is also seeking to use hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources as fuel to fly small aircraft from 2035, the sources said.
The alternative energy sources under consideration are fuel derived from waste plastic as well as one made from waste oil and household garbage. By 2030, JAL is aiming to make sure such fuels account for 10 percent of the airline's energy use, the sources said.
Aircraft emit large quantities of CO2 and the airline industry faces the urgent need to drastically cut them. JAL is expected to include the road map in its mid-term business plan to be unveiled May 7, according to the sources.- Kyodo
Snow-walled Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route opens
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040
Top 5 Nikko
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
ABANDONED: Japan's 'ghost island' | Hashima Island
7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
Japan passport most powerful in 2021
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
Fewer people out at night in Tokyo, Kyoto
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Low-cost coronavirus tests spreading in Japan in bid to boost travel
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Wealthy Japanese flying private in greater numbers, ANA says
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Most Trendy Hipsters Town in Tokyo | Shimokitazawa Afternoon Walk
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
Most Popular Cherry Blossom Instagram Spot in Kyoto, Japan 2021
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
Riding the Sleeper Train in Japan on a Heavy Snow Day (Tokyo→Izumo-shi)
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.
Japanese Decorative Sushi Story | Saiku Style
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10
This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.
3 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Apr 10
Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.
These Rock Formations Are Only Found In Japan | Japanese Climbing Stories Ep.1
EpicTV - Apr 08
In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.
Samurai dance classes hit by Tokyo Olympics' ban on foreign spectators
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.
