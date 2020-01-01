Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession
tokyoreporter.com -- Apr 17
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network
According to police, Yuhi Honda (32) — also known as G-plants — possessed 8.3 grams of marijuana at his residence in Saitama Prefecture on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Taisuke Hiroi (31) — Delta9kid — possessed 0.012 grams of marijuana at his residence at the time in the same prefecture last September.
Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. Seven other male and female suspects have been arrested in the case.
Namedaruma, based in Kumagaya City, Saitama, released its debut album in 2015. Many of the group’s songs use lyrics containing references to smoking marijuana. - tokyoreporter.com
Woman arrested for animal cruelty kept 58 pets in Tokyo home
Japan Today - Apr 17
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old woman for violating the animal welfare law after she kept five dogs in inhumane conditions at her home in Ota Ward.
Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession
4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage
Kyodo - Apr 16
Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.
Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition
BBC News - Apr 14
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl
ALBO - Apr 14
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
Pair suspected in robberies of Tokyo realtors
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 14
TOKYO (TR) – A man and his foster mother are suspected in a pair of robberies targeting realtors in the capitol last month, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun
Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance
Kyodo - Apr 13
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
NPA: Yakuza membership down for 16th straight year
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 12
TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.
Inside an Abandoned Japanese Village [8K]
Tokyo Lens - Apr 12
Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely.
Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant
Japan Today - Apr 11
A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.
Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones
soranews24.com - Apr 10
Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.
Princess Mako's boyfriend expresses resolve to get married
Kyodo - Apr 08
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother.
Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 08
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8).
Japan sees record cannabis offenders above 5,000 in 2020
Japan Times - Apr 08
A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of the offenders, police data showed Thursday.
Japan steps up marijuana warnings following legalization in New York
Japan Times - Apr 07
Following the recent legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in New York and New Jersey, the Foreign Ministry in Japan is urging its citizens visiting or living in those states to continue to stay away from the drug.
