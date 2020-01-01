Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network

According to police, Yuhi Honda (32) — also known as G-plants — possessed 8.3 grams of marijuana at his residence in Saitama Prefecture on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Taisuke Hiroi (31) — Delta9kid — possessed 0.012 grams of marijuana at his residence at the time in the same prefecture last September.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. Seven other male and female suspects have been arrested in the case.

Namedaruma, based in Kumagaya City, Saitama, released its debut album in 2015. Many of the group’s songs use lyrics containing references to smoking marijuana. - tokyoreporter.com