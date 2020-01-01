Japanese fried chicken enters period of Warring States
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
The "Karaage Grand Prix" was held on April 15th to decide the most delicious Karaage restaurants in Japan.
A fierce battle emerged in the East Japan division, with the highest gold award going to "Nakatsu Karaage Kei" in Shinagawa, Tokyo. Their Karaage is made by soaking domestic young chickens in a secret garlic soy sauce with plenty of apples apples for 36 hours, and then deep-fried to make it juicy and mellow. - JapanNutrition.com
全国で出店ラッシュが続き、戦国時代ともいわれる「からあげ」。最近は「あの商品」を売っていたお店の跡地に入ることも多く、ブームは勢いを増しています。
１５日、都内に新たにオープンしたからあげ専門店。
ここ１年で誕生したからあげ専門店は６７８店。今まさに“からあげ戦国時代”を迎えています。 - TBS NEWS
US and Japan to invest $4.5bn in next-gen 6G race with China
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
Japan bets on hydrogen to lift its ambitious carbon-neutral plans
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
Coca-Cola starts drink subscription service in Japan
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
Egypt demands $900 million for Suez Canal blockage
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
Japan banks face volatility, default risks offshore in hunt for higher returns
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
ANA to start drone delivery service as Japan eases regulations
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Toshiba head quits after buyout offer
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Japan's ketchup king joins Xinjiang boycott with tomato ban
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Japan retailer Muji downplays concerns over Xinjiang cotton
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Japan wholesale prices rise for first time in more than a year, stoked by commodities surge
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
Benefits of starting lottery business
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
A 4-day workweek? Japan gives the idea serious consideration
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
CVC Capital's bid for Toshiba exposes pervasive conflicts of interest
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Japan's 'izakaya' dining bars, wedding halls feeling COVID pinch
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tesla sales in Japan rise 1,300% year-over-year, propelled by a wave of Model 3 orders
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.