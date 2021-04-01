Suga asks Pfizer for additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Japan
Kyodo -- Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
Suga made the request during telephone talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of his three-day visit to Washington for a White House meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Bourla was quoted by the officials as saying Pfizer would like to promote consultations about the request swiftly and coordinate closely with the Japanese government.
The talks came as Japan trails far behind Britain, the United States and elsewhere in providing vaccinations to people.
Japan relies solely on imported coronavirus vaccines, and Pfizer's vaccine is the only one the country has approved so far. - Kyodo
China accuses US and Japan of sowing division after Biden and Suga vow to counter ‘intimidation’
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
Suga speech stresses universal values
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
Suga, Biden confirm strengthening bilateral ties
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and US President Joe Biden have wrapped up summit talks at the White House on Friday.
Tokyo-area prefectures and Aichi to get stricter virus steps Tuesday
The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.
South Korea aims to fight Japan's plan to release water from Fukushima nuclear plant at tribunal
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
'Please drink' treated Fukushima water: China asks Japan's minister
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
IAEA says will remain impartial in Japan nuclear wastewater case
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
Govt. approves release of treated water into sea
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan’s slow vaccine rollout pushes back recovery time frame
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
Panel: Crowds after 9 affected spread of infection
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa set for stricter measures
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
China calls for Japan on wastewater of Fukushima cautiously
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
Osaka declares medical 'red alert'
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.
Japan PM Suga to visit India to bolster Indo-Pacific cooperation
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to visit India as part of efforts to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s aggressive actions.
Health ministry staff test positive after party
Japan's health ministry says three of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a farewell party last month at a restaurant in Tokyo.
