What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?
Reuters -- Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
Japanese baseball team offers fans antibody tests
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
Japan golf industry looks to cash in on Matsuyama's Masters win
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Japan unveils Olympic mascots
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
Challenges remain with 100 days toTokyo Games
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympic monument unveiled atop Tokyo's Mt.Takao
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
Japan’s paralympic ping-pong legend still smashing winners at 73-year-old
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
Foreign media praise Matsuyama's caddie
NHK - Apr 13
Foreign media have praised Matsuyama Hideki's caddie as they report on the Japanese golfer's triumph at the Masters on Sunday.
Things about Japanese gambling you probably didn't know
newsonjapan.com - Apr 13
The dynamics of the gambling world varies from country to country.
After sleepless night, golf-mad Japan celebrates Matsuyama’s Masters triumph
washingtonpost.com - Apr 12
TOKYO — There will be a few bleary eyes in corporate Japan on Monday morning. In this golf-crazy nation, it's hard to underestimate the impact of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph and impossible to count the hours of lost sleep it entailed.
300 hotel rooms planned for Olympic athletes with minor or no COVID symptoms
Japan Today - Apr 11
The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is planning to secure a hotel with about 300 rooms for athletes with minor or no symptoms of the coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the plan said.
Leukemia survivor Ikee wins another Olympic swimming berth
Japan Today - Apr 10
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, recovering from leukemia, claimed a Tokyo Olympics berth in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Thursday after winning the 100-meter freestyle at Japan's national championships.
Inside Japan’s Sumo World | 101 East
Al Jazeera English - Apr 09
In Japan, sumo is more than just a sport. It is akin to a religion, with its stars hailed as demigods.
Japan’s young slackline brothers spring into social media fame
South China Morning Post - Apr 08
Brothers Rikuto and Takushi Nakamura have become social media celebrities showcasing their stunning slackline skills online.
Japanese karate official quits over bullying claim
yahoo.com - Apr 08
A Japanese karate official will quit after being accused of bullying a champion set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, he has told a local newspaper.
