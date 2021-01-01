US backs Japan's Fukushima plans despite South Korea's concerns
Kerry arrived in Seoul on Saturday to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, on a trip that included a stop in China ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with world leaders on climate change this month.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sought to rally support behind the country’s protest against the Fukushima plan at a dinner meeting with Kerry.
Under the plan, more than one million tonnes of water will be discharged from the plant wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 into the nearby sea off Japan’s east coast.
Seoul strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.- aljazeera.com
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
NHK - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and US President Joe Biden have wrapped up summit talks at the White House on Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 16
The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.
NHK - Apr 10
Members of a government panel on the coronavirus say the spread of infections in Japan this winter was aggravated by people attending year-end parties, especially in nightlife districts after 9 p.m.
NHK - Apr 10
The Japanese government will enforce stricter coronavirus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa from Monday without declaring a state of emergency.
CGTN - Apr 10
China on Friday urged Japan to be cautious about its plan to deal with radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear power plant, calling for the Japanese government to make decisions based on consultations with neighboring countries.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka has declared a medical "red alert," and reported a record 878 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday. Osaka's daily cases have topped Tokyo's for more than a week.