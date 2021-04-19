Tokyo reports 405 new infections as pace increases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 405 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday.

The figure is up 99 from a week ago. This is the first time in almost three months that daily new cases on a Monday have topped 400. Numbers on Mondays are usually smaller than those on other days of the week.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 42 percent of the total.

The daily case count has posted a week-on-week increase for 19 consecutive days.

The seven-day average has exceeded 600, only five days after it reached 500. It took nine days for the average to increase to 500 from 400, showing that infections are spreading at a faster pace.

The total number of infections in the capital now stands at 130,488.

Metropolitan government officials say 47 people are in serious condition, up two from Sunday.