Tokyo reports 405 new infections as pace increases
NHK -- Apr 19
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 405 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday.
The figure is up 99 from a week ago. This is the first time in almost three months that daily new cases on a Monday have topped 400. Numbers on Mondays are usually smaller than those on other days of the week.
People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 42 percent of the total.
The daily case count has posted a week-on-week increase for 19 consecutive days.
The seven-day average has exceeded 600, only five days after it reached 500. It took nine days for the average to increase to 500 from 400, showing that infections are spreading at a faster pace.
The total number of infections in the capital now stands at 130,488.
Metropolitan government officials say 47 people are in serious condition, up two from Sunday.- NHK
東京都が19日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は405人でした。19日連続で前の週の同じ曜日を上回りました。 - ANNnewsCH
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
Tokyo reports 405 new infections as pace increases
Children with foreign roots a growing social issue in Japan
Asahi - Apr 19
Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.
US backs Japan's Fukushima plans despite South Korea's concerns
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
Japanese baseball team offers fans antibody tests
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
Japan's HIV positive tests fell, fewer tests done
NHK - Apr 18
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
Kono: PM, Pfizer agree for more vaccine doses
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Osaka confirms record 1,220 new infections
NHK - Apr 18
The Osaka prefectural government reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Suga asks Pfizer for additional COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Japan
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
Japanese surnames: a call for change
NHK - Apr 18
People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.
China accuses US and Japan of sowing division after Biden and Suga vow to counter ‘intimidation’
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
US and Japan to invest $4.5bn in next-gen 6G race with China
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
Japan coronavirus cases keep rising
NHK - Apr 17
Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have confirmed their highest new infection counts of the coronavirus since the second state of emergency was lifted last month.
Suga speech stresses universal values
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
