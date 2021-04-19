Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki

Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.

Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki City is home to about 2,600 cherry trees of around 50 varieties. It's one of Japan's best-known places for appreciating the beauty of cherry blossoms.

The city's municipal office announced that the popular somei yoshino variety came into full bloom on Monday, eight days earlier than last year.

A cherry-blossom festival is scheduled to start at the park on Friday for the first time in two years, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stalls began selling food and other items on Saturday.

The city says the somei yoshino flowers will likely remain in full bloom for about three days. Visitors will later be able to enjoy the sight of petals floating in a moat at the park and falling and scattering like snowflakes in a snowstorm.