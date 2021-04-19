Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki
Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki City is home to about 2,600 cherry trees of around 50 varieties. It's one of Japan's best-known places for appreciating the beauty of cherry blossoms.
The city's municipal office announced that the popular somei yoshino variety came into full bloom on Monday, eight days earlier than last year.
A cherry-blossom festival is scheduled to start at the park on Friday for the first time in two years, as it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stalls began selling food and other items on Saturday.
The city says the somei yoshino flowers will likely remain in full bloom for about three days. Visitors will later be able to enjoy the sight of petals floating in a moat at the park and falling and scattering like snowflakes in a snowstorm.- NHK
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Asahi - Apr 20
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.