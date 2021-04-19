Tokyo Disney parks to lower cap on visitors

Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.

The lower limit comes as the government is set to put Urayasu and four other cities in Chiba Prefecture under quasi-emergency measures due to COVID-19 during the same 22-day period, said the operator of the Disney theme parks, located in Urayasu.

The company also said that Tokyo DisneySea will close one hour earlier at 8 p.m. between Tuesday and May 11.

Tokyo Disneyland already closes at 8 p.m. in order to help ease congestion at public transport systems, so its closing time will not be changed, Oriental Land said.