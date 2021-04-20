Tokyo condo listings rise as people work from home

The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.

The private research firm that compiles the data says demand is growing as more people work from home.

The Real Estate Economic Institute says 3,103 units were released in Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures in March. That's a jump of 44.9 percent from a year earlier.

The average price was up 2.8 percent to 63.3 million yen or about 585,000 dollars.

The firm says sales agreements are being reached quite quickly in many cases. It expects the trend to continue for some time.