China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say
Tensions have escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed China-related issues with US President Joe Biden on Friday during talks at the White House. The two leaders called for “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”, the first reference to Taiwan – which Beijing claims as its territory – in a joint statement in over 50 years. They also said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region.
After accusing Japan and the US of sowing division over the weekend, Beijing on Monday said the two countries were inciting “group confrontation”.
“The US and Japan advertise freedom and openness on the surface, but in fact they gang up to form small groups and incite group confrontation, which is the real threat to regional peace and stability,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
“China demands that the US and Japan stop interfering in China’s internal affairs,” he said, adding that it would “take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests”.- scmp.com
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
coastreporter.net - Apr 20
Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day.
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
NHK - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and US President Joe Biden have wrapped up summit talks at the White House on Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 16
The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.
CNA - Apr 15
South Korea is stepping up opposition to Japan's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Kyodo - Apr 15
China on Wednesday asked Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to drink treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after he said it is safe to drink it.
CGTN - Apr 14
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is aware of the concerns raised over Japan's plan to release nuclear wastewater into the sea and will continue to monitor the developments.
NHK - Apr 13
The Japanese government has officially decided to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean. It will be discharged in about two years after being diluted.
Japan Times - Apr 12
Japan’s vaccination drive finally kicked into gear Monday around four months after the start of inoculations in the United States and the United Kingdom, a slow rollout that has generated further criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.