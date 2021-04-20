Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga negotiated with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Saturday to secure more vaccine doses, now expected to be enough for all residents by September. That's well after the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics and far behind the pace of most major economies.
Japan only started vaccinating its sizable elderly population this month and health experts say it may take till the winter or longer for most of the general populace to get access to the shots.
It's unclear how many foreigners are flying out of Japan to get shots, but it is a hot topic on social media and in business circles.
Japan has vaccinated about 1% of its population, compared with 2.9% in South Korea, which started later, and at least 40% in both the United States and Britain, according to a Reuters tracker.
Japan bars tourists from entering the country, and it's no easy matter for residents to get vaccinated overseas and come back. A two-dose regimen would take at least a couple weeks, often longer, and Japan operates a two-week quarantine for people coming into the country, even if they have been vaccinated.- Reuters
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Asahi - Apr 20
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nearly every place you visit in the Caribbean offers gorgeous views, incredible wildlife and sea creatures and beautiful beaches.
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 15
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
dlmag.com - Apr 15
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
NHK - Apr 14
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Times - Apr 13
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Bloomberg - Apr 12
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual Explore - Apr 12
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10
A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.