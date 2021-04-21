Japan preparing for third state of emergency
Infections are increasing around Osaka and Tokyo. Experts say more contagious variants are largely to blame.
Officials in Osaka Prefecture confirmed a record 1,242 new cases on Wednesday.
Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi has asked the central government to issue a new state of emergency for the western prefecture -- its third since the pandemic started.
Yoshimura said, "We want large-scale events to be suspended and facilities closed to stop people from gathering. We are asking the government to allow us to take more stringent measures."
Officials are considering asking department stores, shopping malls and amusement parks to close temporarily.
Bars and restaurants could be asked to further shorten their business hours.
A pub owner said, "If we have to stop serving alcohol, that would be really tough. Business is usually good at this time of year. If sales drop to almost nothing, it would be frustrating."
The neighboring prefecture of Hyogo has also requested a state of emergency. Kyoto is considering doing the same.
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko plans to make a formal request soon too. The daily tally topped 800 in the capital on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says the central government will work closely with local officials.
Suga said, "We want to take a close look at their requests and make a decision by the end of the week."
Across Japan more than 5,200 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday. It's the first time in three months the daily tally has topped 5,000.- NHK
NHK - Apr 22
The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in two of the country's major urban centers to curb a spike in coronavirus cases.
Asian Boss - Apr 22
All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
Kyodo - Apr 22
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
NHK - Apr 21
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
NHK - Apr 21
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.