Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain
Japan Times -- Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
The year-on-year number marked the 18th consecutive month of decline, though it did rise 4,900 from February, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
The month-on-month increase is apparently due to the arrival of those permitted to enter the country under “special exceptional circumstances” such as exchange students ahead of the new academic year, as well as partners of Japanese nationals.
Compared to March 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world, the number of visitors who visited Japan plunged 99.6%.- Japan Times
Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Tokyo Disney parks to lower cap on visitors
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Growth rings confirm Inuyama Castle keep the oldest in Japan
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
8 must-see Caribbean destinations for any photographer
Nearly every place you visit in the Caribbean offers gorgeous views, incredible wildlife and sea creatures and beautiful beaches.
Snow-walled Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route opens
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
Top 5 Nikko
Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.
ABANDONED: Japan's 'ghost island' | Hashima Island
Japan’s Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.
Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.
Japan passport most powerful in 2021
While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world’s most powerful passports has been released.
Fewer people out at night in Tokyo, Kyoto
Mobile phone data show that fewer people were out on Monday night compared to a week before in downtown areas of Tokyo and Kyoto, where intensive measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Low-cost coronavirus tests spreading in Japan in bid to boost travel
An increasing number of companies in Japan are providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the novel coronavirus at low cost, an effort to help boost travel demand battered by the pandemic.
Wealthy Japanese flying private in greater numbers, ANA says
Wealthy people in Japan are turning to private jets in greater numbers as they seek to eschew crowded airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Most Trendy Hipsters Town in Tokyo | Shimokitazawa Afternoon Walk
Shimokitazawa was a former farming village that turned first into a dense residential area, and later into a thriving arts and music community. It has been described as bohemian, hippie, artsy, indie, and in recent times, hipster; Shimokitazawa is all of these things.
