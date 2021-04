All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.

By all accounts, Hao was one of the most genuine and passionate people who always tried to help others. His passion for filming will live through our videos and we will honor his legacy by continuing to capture the most authentic stories from Japan and all around Asia. Rest in peace, Hao. - Asian Boss

Meet A Real Life Japanese Geisha | Everyday Bosses

Asian Boss - Apr 22

All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29. All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.

Children with foreign roots a growing social issue in Japan

Asahi - Apr 19

Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows. Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara

Japan Today - Apr 18

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi. Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.

Japanese surnames: a call for change

NHK - Apr 18

People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname. People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.

Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 17

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network

4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage

Kyodo - Apr 16

Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said. Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.

Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network

Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition

BBC News - Apr 14

Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’. Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.

A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl

ALBO - Apr 14

In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner. In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.

Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance

Kyodo - Apr 13

The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday. The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.

NPA: Yakuza membership down for 16th straight year

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 12

TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week. TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.

Inside an Abandoned Japanese Village [8K]

Tokyo Lens - Apr 12

Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely. Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely.

Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant

Japan Today - Apr 11

A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again. A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.

Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones

soranews24.com - Apr 10

Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones. Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.

Princess Mako's boyfriend expresses resolve to get married

Kyodo - Apr 08

The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother. The boyfriend of Princess Mako, niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, expressed his resolve to tie the knot with her in a statement released Thursday, vowing to "correct erroneous information" regarding a monetary dispute involving his mother.