Japan creating fuel guidelines to avoid power shortages
The electricity and gas basic policy committee under the trade and industry ministry (Meti) yesterday released its plan to come up with power fuels guidelines by August. This will cover power producers' fuel management and emergency response measures. The committee plans to submit and discuss the draft guideline in July after hearings with power firms during May-June.
The proposed guidelines could show inventory standards, adequate ways of fuel purchases under normal and tight supply conditions, along with schemes for the government and the cross-transmission authority to detect and resolve any fuel shortage. There will be criteria to detect the possibility of electric power shortages and tackle any emergency.
The committee also suggested Meti should disclose end-month total LNG stocks held by the country's main power utilities, together with their combined monthly LNG purchases and consumption. This is an interim measure to answer requests from power retailers to boost transparency in the power market.
Discussions about whether to disclose fuel inventory data have continued over the past few months, as a lack of such data is cited as one of reasons that caused a national LNG shortage and led to tighter electricity supplies in January. But main utilities have hesitated to make public fuel data, as this potentially discloses their business strategies and may prompt fuel sellers to raise their offer prices during shortages. Meti said it needs to carefully consider ways to disclose fuel information, taking into account the potential impact on purchases and electricity prices during shortages. - argusmedia.com
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
coastreporter.net - Apr 20
Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day.
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.