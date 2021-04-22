Tokyo reports 861 new cases of coronavirus
NHK -- Apr 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 861 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
The number is the highest since the second state of emergency for the capital ended about a month ago.
The figure is up 132 from last Thursday. The daily tally has surpassed the figure from a week earlier for 22 consecutive days.
The seven-day average of daily new cases through Thursday is 684. That's an increase of over 30 percent from the previous week.
The total number of infections in the capital stands at 132,903. Tokyo officials say 48 people are in serious condition, unchanged from Wednesday.- NHK
Japan preparing for third state of emergency
NHK - Apr 22
The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in two of the country's major urban centers to curb a spike in coronavirus cases.
Japan creating fuel guidelines to avoid power shortages
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
Meet A Real Life Japanese Geisha | Everyday Bosses
Asian Boss - Apr 22
All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.
Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant to open near Mount Fuji
Nikkei - Apr 22
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
F-15 pricey upgrade puts thorn in side of Japan-US alliance
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
Japan health ministry panel OKs 3rd COVID-19 treatment drug
Kyodo - Apr 22
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
'Comfort women' lawsuit targeting Japan dismissed
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
Will Japan's low immunization rate pose a problem for the Olympics?
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
Tokyo condo listings rise as people work from home
NHK - Apr 21
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
COVID-19 insurance sales surge in Japan
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Japan Post to sell part of Australia's Toll, booking $645m loss
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
New state of emergency possible in Osaka
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
