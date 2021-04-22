Tokyo reports 861 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 861 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The number is the highest since the second state of emergency for the capital ended about a month ago.

The figure is up 132 from last Thursday. The daily tally has surpassed the figure from a week earlier for 22 consecutive days.

The seven-day average of daily new cases through Thursday is 684. That's an increase of over 30 percent from the previous week.

The total number of infections in the capital stands at 132,903. Tokyo officials say 48 people are in serious condition, unchanged from Wednesday.