Japan job site operator valued at $2.3bn in IPO
Shares of Visional, which began trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Mothers market, closed at 7,000 yen each, 40% above its offering price.
The company, which owns the executive job matching site Bizreach, raised 10 billion yen ($92 million) in the initial public offering with existing shareholders selling another 56 billion yen worth of shares. An unusually high 89% of shares offered were allotted to foreign investors.
Launched in 2009, Bizreach focuses on what it calls high-class talent -- business executives or professionals with specialized skills. The category was once considered a niche, because Japan is known for lifetime employment, a system in which a worker commits to the company for the rest of his or her career. That meant most companies invested heavily in recruiting new graduates, a market dominated by two players, Recruit and Mynavi.
But the industry has grown in recent years as startups and companies have increasingly embraced outside talent to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment.
Bizreach said it has more than 6,600 active corporate users and 1.2 million registered individuals as of January.
"The professional recruitment market has grown by 50% in the last four years. Still, only 2.5% of [Japan's] 35 million full time employees changed their jobs in the past year," Visional founder and CEO Soichiro Minami said in a news conference on Thursday.- Nikkei
Japan Times - Apr 23
Japan’s richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50%, Forbes Asia reported Thursday.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 23
Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday (Apr 22), underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.
Nikkei - Apr 23
Japan Times - Apr 23
A majority of people in Japan are turning down calls from their superiors or clients for drinking together, a private-sector survey showed.
NHK - Apr 21
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 20
Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, on Monday unveiled plans for its first global line-up of battery electric vehicles as other carmakers have pulled ahead in electrification.
cgtn.com - Apr 20
For some observers, the 2018 arrest – and alleged rough treatment – of Carlos Ghosn, who had served as chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, signaled that "the bloom was off the rose" for Tokyo and Japan as a coveted international executive assignment.
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
washingtonpost.com - Apr 16
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.