IOC maintains ban on athletes' venue 'propaganda'
Rule 50 of the charter bans these activities on the fields of play, in the Olympic Village, during medal ceremonies and the opening and closing and other official ceremonies.
In the 1968 Mexico Games, athletes from the United States who took part raised their fists into the air on the podium in protest against racial discrimination and were later expelled from the games.
Last year in the United States, a Black man died after a white police officer pushed his knee on the neck of the Black man. The incident sparked protests against racial discrimination among many people, including athletes, leading to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and athletes' requesting the IOC to revise the rule.
In response, the Athletes' Commission of the IOC has conducted surveys since June last year, covering athletes in 185 countries and regions.
The surveys show that 70 percent of the respondents said expressing such opinions at the Olympic venues was inappropriate.
The Athletes' Commission made recommendations to the IOC executive board based on the survey results. It said the IOC should not permit propaganda activities and should clarify disciplinary action for rule violations.
It also said athletes are allowed to freely express their opinions at press conferences and interviews during the games and on digital and traditional media, as well as through other permitted means.- NHK
NHK - Apr 23
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
NHK - Apr 13
Foreign media have praised Matsuyama Hideki's caddie as they report on the Japanese golfer's triumph at the Masters on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 13
washingtonpost.com - Apr 12
TOKYO — There will be a few bleary eyes in corporate Japan on Monday morning. In this golf-crazy nation, it's hard to underestimate the impact of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph and impossible to count the hours of lost sleep it entailed.