Providing food banks with disaster reserves

The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Shinji Inoue, commented that, "there is a variety of staple food available such as rice and side dishes."

Food stockpiled by each ministry and agency for disasters is regularly replaced, amounting to about 200,000 meals a year.

Food that is no longer used had been discarded until now, but in the future will be handed over to food banks after confirming its safety.

Minister Inoue wants not only to reduce food loss, but also to help people who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

When and what kind of food will be offered will be announced on the ministry's website from next month.