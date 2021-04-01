Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open

Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.

"I wasn't able to win all the key points," Nishikori said after the 2-hour, 19-minute match.

"I don't understand why I can't play well consistently and it's frustrating. I have to put together at least two sets of top-level tennis in a match," he said.