Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
Kyodo -- Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
"I wasn't able to win all the key points," Nishikori said after the 2-hour, 19-minute match.
"I don't understand why I can't play well consistently and it's frustrating. I have to put together at least two sets of top-level tennis in a match," he said.- Kyodo
Japan to issue third state of emergency as Olympics concerns mount
9news - Apr 23
Japan is set to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western urban prefectures amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid COVID-19 resurgence ahead of the Olympics in July.
9news - Apr 23
Japan is set to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western urban prefectures amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid COVID-19 resurgence ahead of the Olympics in July.
Nadeshiko Japan must overcome major obstacles in medal pursuit
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
IOC maintains ban on athletes' venue 'propaganda'
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
Will Japan's low immunization rate pose a problem for the Olympics?
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
学会が「ブルーライト」メガネの使用を疑問視
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
PCでの仕事中、スマートフォンで楽しめるビデオスロットなどのゲーム中、Netflixで映画を視聴中に画面から発せられるブルーライト。
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
PCでの仕事中、スマートフォンで楽しめるビデオスロットなどのゲーム中、Netflixで映画を視聴中に画面から発せられるブルーライト。
Will Japanese Olympians be vaccinated ahead of the public?
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Sapporo downsizes running event as virus cases rise
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
Japanese baseball team offers fans antibody tests
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
What are the top security tips that any bitcoin user must know?
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Bitcoin is the most popular topic nowadays as everyone is attracted to it. It is a decentralized virtual currency that is based on blockchain technology.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Bitcoin is the most popular topic nowadays as everyone is attracted to it. It is a decentralized virtual currency that is based on blockchain technology.
Japan golf industry looks to cash in on Matsuyama's Masters win
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Japan unveils Olympic mascots
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
Challenges remain with 100 days toTokyo Games
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympic monument unveiled atop Tokyo's Mt.Takao
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
NHK - Apr 14
A display of the Olympic symbol was unveiled Wednesday on the summit of Mount Takao in western Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo Games.
Japan’s paralympic ping-pong legend still smashing winners at 73-year-old
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.
South China Morning Post - Apr 14
Japanese table tennis player Kimie Bessho is competing to play in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. It will be the 73-year-old’s fifth Paralympics Games if she wins the qualifying tournament this June.