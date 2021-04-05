Japan's Toxic Idol Industry
Nobita from Japan -- Apr 23
Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.
Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.
Man suspected in stabbing in Saitama apprehended in Roppongi
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama
Japan Today - Apr 23
The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Meet A Real Life Japanese Geisha | Everyday Bosses
Asian Boss - Apr 22
All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
Japanese surnames: a call for change
NHK - Apr 18
People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.
Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 17
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network
4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage
Kyodo - Apr 16
Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.
Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network
Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition
BBC News - Apr 14
Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.
A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl
ALBO - Apr 14
In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.
Japan princess's boyfriend to pay money to settle row with mom's ex-fiance
Kyodo - Apr 13
The boyfriend of Princess Mako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, intends to pay money to his mother's former fiance in an effort to settle a long-standing money dispute, his lawyer said Monday.
NPA: Yakuza membership down for 16th straight year
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 12
TOKYO (TR) – Membership in Japanese criminal syndicates dropped for the 16th straight year in 2020, the National Police Agency said last week.
Inside an Abandoned Japanese Village [8K]
Tokyo Lens - Apr 12
Inside an abandoned Japanese village tucked into the mountains. While its not uncommon to find an abandoned building here or there in Japan, an entire village is something else entirely.
Man who refused to wear mask on plane arrested again after trouble in restaurant
Japan Today - Apr 11
A man who was arrested for forcible obstruction of business after a plane he was on last September had to divert to another airport when he got into a dispute with cabin crew over his refusal to wear a mask, is in trouble with the law again.
Japanese man arrested for stealing women’s shoes and replacing them with new ones
soranews24.com - Apr 10
Aichi prefecture in central Japan seems to be a hot spot for weird criminal activity these days, between people selling modified Pokémon from a hacked game, stealing piano covers from schools, and slashing women’s car tires. And now we can add one more crime to the list: theft of women’s shoes, and replacing them with brand new ones.
