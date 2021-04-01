Japan's Hoshide, other astronauts head to space station aboard SpaceX ship

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon space capsule was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:49 a.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the third manned flight of its kind. It was the first time to reuse the capsule and part of the rocket from previous missions.

The spacecraft and rocket developed by U.S. company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. was certified last year by NASA for crew missions to and from the ISS, becoming the first commercial system in history to achieve such a designation.

日本人宇宙飛行士・星出彰彦さん（52）ら4人の宇宙飛行士を乗せた民間宇宙船「クルードラゴン」は、打ち上げに無事成功しました。