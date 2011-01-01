Japan should try California-style solar panel mandate: Koizumi
Koizumi, who argues that broader use of solar power will be a must for cutting emissions, said he will discuss the idea with other areas of the government. The U.S. state of California began mandating the installation of solar panels on most new homes last year.
The interview came the day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Japan would aim to reduce emissions by 46% from fiscal 2013 levels by fiscal 2030. The country aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Japan should create as much renewable energy capacity as possible, and "any excess power can be used to make hydrogen," Koizumi said. "We should make the regulatory changes needed for that to happen."
Koizumi -- who in told reporters at 2019 United Nations conference the fight against climate change needs to be "cool" and "sexy" to succeed -- said he would share his thoughts on policy with other government ministries. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry holds broad authority over the electricity sector in Japan.
The son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi was more tight-lipped on nuclear energy, which has faced tougher safety regulations and public scrutiny since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. "We should prioritize renewable energy," he said when asked about nuclear.
Koizumi questioned the longer-term prospects of coal-fired power plants. Japanese support for coal has faced criticism from environmental activists, with Greta Thunberg lending her voice to opposition to a project in Vietnam backed by parties including trading house Mitsubishi Corp.
"Is this a sustainable business, with investor money moving toward decarbonization?" Koizumi said, adding that the private sector will have judgment calls to make regarding domestic projects already in the works.
"We want to strengthen policies to enable the creation of new jobs and industries" in areas related to the shift away from carbon, he said.- Nikkei
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
coastreporter.net - Apr 20
Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day.
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.