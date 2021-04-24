Osaka confirms 1,097 new cases of coronavirus

The western Japanese prefecture of Osaka confirmed 1,097 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The daily tally in Osaka has exceeded 1,000 for five days in a row.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the prefecture since the pandemic began now stands at 74,509.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 876 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The number is the highest since the second state of emergency for the capital ended on March 21.

The figure is up 117 from last Saturday, marking a week-on-week increase for a 24th straight day.