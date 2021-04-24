Osaka confirms 1,097 new cases of coronavirus
NHK -- Apr 24
The western Japanese prefecture of Osaka confirmed 1,097 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
The daily tally in Osaka has exceeded 1,000 for five days in a row.
The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the prefecture since the pandemic began now stands at 74,509.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 876 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
The number is the highest since the second state of emergency for the capital ended on March 21.
The figure is up 117 from last Saturday, marking a week-on-week increase for a 24th straight day.- NHK
大阪府は24日、新たに1097人の新型コロナウイルスへの感染が確認されたと明らかにしました。1000人を上回るのは5日連続です。 - ANNnewsCH
Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Osaka confirms 1,097 new cases of coronavirus
In COVID-19's wake, Japan faces a bleaker future
Japan Times - Apr 24
The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.
No-booze lockdown leaves Japan's virus-hit eateries high and dry
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's tipplers will have to go straight home after a long day at the office as restaurant and bar chains shut down in response to a third coronavirus state of emergency that begins Sunday.
Japan should try California-style solar panel mandate: Koizumi
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
Japan's schools to stay open under COVID-19 emergency
Japan Times - Apr 24
The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.
Meet the master behind Japan's postwar avant-garde art movement
NOWNESS - Apr 24
Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.
Japan declares state of emergency in 4 prefectures
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
Japan's Hoshide, other astronauts head to space station aboard SpaceX ship
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
Olympic torch relay suffers 1st total cancellation
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Japan's Toxic Idol Industry
Nobita from Japan - Apr 23
Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.
Man suspected in stabbing in Saitama apprehended in Roppongi
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
University students accused of jointly possessing 2 grams of marijuana in Shibuya
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK
Osaka man with COVID-19 waited in ambulance for day and a half for admittance to hospital
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
OSAKA (TR) – A man in Osaka City who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was forced to wait inside an ambulance for a day and a half before being accepted by a hospital.
Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 23
Japan’s richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50%, Forbes Asia reported Thursday.
