Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension

Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.

The multi-year extension between Formula 1 and race promoter Mobilityland will see the FIA Formula One World Championship continue to visit the iconic venue until the end of the 2024 season.

Suzuka Circuit, located 50 kilometres south west of Nagoya, Japan’s third largest city, is a firm favourite with drivers and fans alike, and has been the setting for some of the most spectacular moments in Formula 1 history. The famous figure-of-eight track has regularly appeared on the FIA Formula One World Championship calendar since it first held the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in 1987, with no fewer than 11 Drivers’ Championships settled there since.

The agreed extension, a result of the successful relationship between Formula 1 and Mobilityland, is part of the strategic and long-term commitment to grow the sport in Asia. Japan has an avid fanbase, and with exciting young talent Yuki Tsunoda becoming the first Japanese driver on the F1 grid since 2014, Formula 1 will continue to work with the promoter to further increase the sport’s popularity there.