Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension
The multi-year extension between Formula 1 and race promoter Mobilityland will see the FIA Formula One World Championship continue to visit the iconic venue until the end of the 2024 season.
Suzuka Circuit, located 50 kilometres south west of Nagoya, Japan’s third largest city, is a firm favourite with drivers and fans alike, and has been the setting for some of the most spectacular moments in Formula 1 history. The famous figure-of-eight track has regularly appeared on the FIA Formula One World Championship calendar since it first held the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in 1987, with no fewer than 11 Drivers’ Championships settled there since.
The agreed extension, a result of the successful relationship between Formula 1 and Mobilityland, is part of the strategic and long-term commitment to grow the sport in Asia. Japan has an avid fanbase, and with exciting young talent Yuki Tsunoda becoming the first Japanese driver on the F1 grid since 2014, Formula 1 will continue to work with the promoter to further increase the sport’s popularity there.- formula1.com
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
formula1.com - Apr 24
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
NHK - Apr 14
Wednesday marks just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics.