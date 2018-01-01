Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
Japan Today -- Apr 25
Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
The automaker's newly appointed CEO Toshihiro Mibe described the target as "challenging" but said the firm wanted to "set high goals".
Honda has said it wants the ratio of electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles sold in major markets to hit 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035, before hitting 100 percent globally by 2040.
It has unveiled 5 trillion yen ($46 billion) in investments in its R&D to reach the goals.- Japan Today
2040年までにガソリンを使う車の販売をやめます。 自動車大手のホンダは、脱炭素に向けた新たな目標を発表し、2040年までに販売する新車のすべてを電気自動車と、水素で走る燃料電池車のみにすることを明らかにしました。 電気自動車などの割合を先進国の市場では2030年に4割、その5年後に8割と段階的に増やすとしています。 欧米や中国では電気自動車へのシフトが急速に進んでいますが、国内の大手メーカーでガソリンを使った車をゼロにする目標が示されたのは初めてです。 - ANNnewsCH
No-booze lockdown leaves Japan's virus-hit eateries high and dry
Nikkei - Apr 24
Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 23
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled as Japan faces another state of emergency
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 23
Japan job site operator valued at $2.3bn in IPO
Nikkei - Apr 23
Majority in Japan shun drinks with bosses and clients amid pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 23
Tokyo condo listings rise as people work from home
NHK - Apr 21
COVID-19 insurance sales surge in Japan
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Japan Post to sell part of Australia's Toll, booking $645m loss
Nikkei - Apr 21
Toyota unveils plans for global line-up of battery electric vehicles
Japan Today - Apr 20
The Ghosn effect: Global executives avoid Japan
cgtn.com - Apr 20
US and Japan to invest $4.5bn in next-gen 6G race with China
Nikkei - Apr 18
Japanese fried chicken enters period of Warring States
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japan bets on hydrogen to lift its ambitious carbon-neutral plans
washingtonpost.com - Apr 16
Coca-Cola starts drink subscription service in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
Egypt demands $900 million for Suez Canal blockage
NHK - Apr 15
