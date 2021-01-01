Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?

Both are unfortunately wrong.Soba, the Japanese buckwheat noodle is getting its popularity not only in Japan but all around the world. This healthy food (more healthier than Sushi...and of course Ramen. Yakisoba noodle is actually very similar to Ramen noodles) can be found almost anywhere around Japan. This time we visited Kyoto to find out the oldest soba restaurant in Japan (and probably around the world!). Check out their delicious looking soba, but also quite a story behind how the current owner Ariko-san who was previously a professional photographer to now an owner to the oldest and one of the most famous Soba restaurant in all of Kyoto. - WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN

Japan's Oldest Soba Restaurant | Soba Noodle Restaurant in Kyoto

WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25

JTB’s new venture lets users travel virtually around Japan

ttgasia.com - Apr 23

Japan's largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country's top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain

Japan Times - Apr 22

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.

Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push

Reuters - Apr 21

Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.

Tokyo Disney parks to lower cap on visitors

Japan Times - Apr 20

Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.

Growth rings confirm Inuyama Castle keep the oldest in Japan

Asahi - Apr 20

It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.

Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Hirosaki

NHK - Apr 19

Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.

Snow-walled Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route opens

Japan Today - Apr 17

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.

JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040

Kyodo - Apr 17

Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Top 5 Nikko

japan-guide.com - Apr 16

Nikko is a town at the entrance of Nikko National Park, most famous for Toshogu, Japan's most heavily decorated shrine, and Tokugawa Ieyasu's mausoleum. The area boasts many historical and natural highlights.

ABANDONED: Japan's 'ghost island' | Hashima Island

7NEWS Spotlight - Apr 16

Japan's Hashima Island was once the most densely populated island in the world. Now, it's a ghost of its former past.

Japan tourism teams up with Sumo star for #GoodnessofJapan

businesstraveller.com - Apr 15

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has recently collaborated with Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro to further widen the scope and reach of the #GoodnessofJapan campaign.

Japan passport most powerful in 2021

dlmag.com - Apr 15

While international travel is still restricted in a bid to control the pandemic, the index of the world's most powerful passports has been released.