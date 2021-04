Japan's Oldest Soba Restaurant | Soba Noodle Restaurant in Kyoto

Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?

Both are unfortunately wrong.Soba, the Japanese buckwheat noodle is getting its popularity not only in Japan but all around the world. This healthy food (more healthier than Sushi...and of course Ramen. Yakisoba noodle is actually very similar to Ramen noodles) can be found almost anywhere around Japan. This time we visited Kyoto to find out the oldest soba restaurant in Japan (and probably around the world!). Check out their delicious looking soba, but also quite a story behind how the current owner Ariko-san who was previously a professional photographer to now an owner to the oldest and one of the most famous Soba restaurant in all of Kyoto. - WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN