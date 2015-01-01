Coronavirus variants raging in areas subject to new Japan emergency
The spread of that variant has been “faster than expected,” according to one expert.
Local governments are conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for variants on some people found infected with the coronavirus.
According to the health ministry, the number of people infected with variants totaled 5,916 in 46 of the country’s 47 prefectures as of Tuesday. The figure shot up nearly 1.7-fold in a week.
The N501Y mutation has been found in British, South African and Brazilian variants. A genomic analysis showed some 95% of coronavirus variants in Japan are of British origin.
The National Institute of Infectious Diseases said the share of people infected with the N501Y variants in all coronavirus cases is estimated at roughly 30% in Tokyo and 80% in Osaka and Hyogo.
Although the proportion in Tokyo is currently relatively small, the substitution of variants for the original strain is “rapidly progressing,” a senior official with the institute said.
Coronavirus variants are also expected to spread at a rapid pace in Saitama and Okinawa prefectures.- Japan Times
Japan Times - Apr 25
NHK - Apr 25
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
NHK - Apr 24
The western Japanese prefecture of Osaka confirmed 1,097 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.
Japan Times - Apr 24
The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's tipplers will have to go straight home after a long day at the office as restaurant and bar chains shut down in response to a third coronavirus state of emergency that begins Sunday.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
Japan Times - Apr 24
The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.
NOWNESS - Apr 24
Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.