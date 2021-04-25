State of emergency for COVID-19 goes into effect
The declaration will be in place for just over two weeks through May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, and Kyoto.
Daily case numbers in these prefectures have kept rising. Tokyo reported the largest number of cases on Saturday since the second state of emergency was lifted. Osaka registered more than 1,000 cases for the fifth straight day. Infections in Hyogo and Kyoto both hit the highest ever.
The government plans to stem a sharp rise in variant infections in a short period of time by requesting strong restrictions over an annual weeklong holiday.
Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol or offer karaoke are being asked to temporarily close. The same request is being made of large commercial facilities, such as shopping malls and department stores.
The government is also asking people to refrain from non-essential outings and traveling to and from areas where case numbers are surging.
It is asking employers to have people work from home and encourage them to take leave during the holiday period, so that the number of commuters can be reduced by 70 percent.
The first declaration, issued last April, was in effect for about a month and a half before it was lifted for all prefectures. The second one, issued in January of this year, was in place for about two-and-a-half months.
Some experts said a two-week period is too short for evaluating how effective the measures have been. The government is being tested on whether it can flatten the curve of the pandemic enough to lift the declaration in a short period of time.- NHK
NHK - Apr 25
Japan's third state of emergency to contain the rising number of cases of coronavirus has gone into effect in the nation's capital and three western prefectures.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
coastreporter.net - Apr 20
Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day.
aljazeera.com - Apr 19
US climate envoy John Kerry has reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea despite concerns raised by South Korea.
NHK - Apr 18
The Japanese minister overseeing the government's COVID-19 vaccination program says Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has effectively reached agreement with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for additional vaccine supplies.
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.