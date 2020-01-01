Japan's Real New Year (it's not January) | Life in Japan Episode 104

In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.

In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan's real new year begins in April.

First Japanese in Europe: Incredible Story of the Tensho Embassy (1582 - 1590)

Voices of the Past - Apr 25

The Tenshō embassy was an embassy sent by the Japanese Christian Lord Ōtomo Sōrin to the Pope and the kings of Europe in 1582.

Hashed Beef | HAYASHI RICE

Kimono Mom - Apr 24

How to make Hayashi rice.

In COVID-19's wake, Japan faces a bleaker future

Japan Times - Apr 24

The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.

Japan's schools to stay open under COVID-19 emergency

Japan Times - Apr 24

The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.

University students accused of jointly possessing 2 grams of marijuana in Shibuya

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK

School teacher arrested for illicit photography: ‘I have an interest in nude children’

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.

Japan to conduct 1st major survey on myopia among schoolchildren

Kyodo - Apr 20

Japan will conduct its first large-scale survey on myopia among elementary and junior high school students, to begin as a government digital device rollout nears its conclusion, education ministry officials said Monday.

Children with foreign roots a growing social issue in Japan

Asahi - Apr 19

Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.

Beautiful Cherry Blossom Sayings in Japanese

Japanese Ammo with Misa - Apr 14

Japanese Proverbs/Sayings about Cherry Blossoms (SAKURA).

6% of Japan's second-year junior high students are 'young carers'

Japan Times - Apr 13

A government survey showed Monday that 5.7% of children in the second year of junior high school provide care to family members who have a chronic illness or other problems.

Learn Japanese With Waffles + Mochi l Netflix Jr

Netflix Jr. - Apr 12

Travel to Japan with Waffles + Mochi! Join in as they learn to speak Japanese with words like, Konnichiwa! They also meet a vegetable called, the mushroom, and discover just how fun and delicious it is to cook AND eat!

Life of Naughty Male Adult Entertainers in Edo Japan (Teahouse Boys)

Linfamy - Apr 11

Life of male adult entertainers in Edo Japan who worked in "teahouses."

Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan

Kimono Mom - Apr 10

Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.

HOW TO STAY IN JAPAN (legally) with your Japanese wife

Reina Scully - Apr 10

Do YOU want to live in Japan?