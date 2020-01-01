First Japanese in Europe: Incredible Story of the Tensho Embassy (1582 - 1590)
Voices of the Past -- Apr 25
The Tenshō embassy was an embassy sent by the Japanese Christian Lord Ōtomo Sōrin to the Pope and the kings of Europe in 1582.
The embassy was led by Mancio Itō (伊東 マンショ Itō Mansho, 1570–1612), a Japanese nobleman, who was the first official Japanese emissary to Europe. - Voices of the Past
Japan's Real New Year (it's not January) | Life in Japan Episode 104
Life in Japan - Apr 25
In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.
First Japanese in Europe: Incredible Story of the Tensho Embassy (1582 - 1590)
In COVID-19's wake, Japan faces a bleaker future
Japan Times - Apr 24
The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.
Japan's schools to stay open under COVID-19 emergency
Japan Times - Apr 24
The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.
University students accused of jointly possessing 2 grams of marijuana in Shibuya
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK
School teacher arrested for illicit photography: ‘I have an interest in nude children’
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.
Japan to conduct 1st major survey on myopia among schoolchildren
Kyodo - Apr 20
Japan will conduct its first large-scale survey on myopia among elementary and junior high school students, to begin as a government digital device rollout nears its conclusion, education ministry officials said Monday.
Children with foreign roots a growing social issue in Japan
Asahi - Apr 19
Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.
Beautiful Cherry Blossom Sayings in Japanese
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Apr 14
Japanese Proverbs/Sayings about Cherry Blossoms (SAKURA).
6% of Japan's second-year junior high students are 'young carers'
Japan Times - Apr 13
A government survey showed Monday that 5.7% of children in the second year of junior high school provide care to family members who have a chronic illness or other problems.
Learn Japanese With Waffles + Mochi l Netflix Jr
Netflix Jr. - Apr 12
Travel to Japan with Waffles + Mochi! Join in as they learn to speak Japanese with words like, Konnichiwa! They also meet a vegetable called, the mushroom, and discover just how fun and delicious it is to cook AND eat!
Life of Naughty Male Adult Entertainers in Edo Japan (Teahouse Boys)
Linfamy - Apr 11
Life of male adult entertainers in Edo Japan who worked in "teahouses."
Ketchup Spaghetti | Napalitan
Kimono Mom - Apr 10
Napolitan is a ketchup flavored spaghetti that originated in Japan.
HOW TO STAY IN JAPAN (legally) with your Japanese wife
Reina Scully - Apr 10
Do YOU want to live in Japan?
Japanese police investigated 2,889 foreign trainees in 2020
Japan Times - Apr 09
Police arrested or took other actions against 2,889 foreign nationals with technical training visas in 2020 for their alleged involvement in crimes, a National Police Agency report showed Thursday.
